Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Raza Murad shared an 'interesting incident' where director Hrishikesh Mukherjee locked superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna inside a room during the making of Namak Haraam to ensure discipline on set.

Murad, who has acted in over 100 films, gained prominence with 'Namak Haraam', directed by Mukherjee.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan': 'Show Some Courage'! Fans Slam Mohanlal's U-Turn on Social Media After Actor Apologises for 'Controversial Themes'.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the veteran actor recounted an anecdote where Mukherjee, frustrated with the actors attending phone calls during the shoot, took strict action to maintain focus.

The incident took place during the filming of the song Sooni Re Sejaria, which featured Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman.

Also Read | 'Empuraan Team and I, Sincerely Regret to Viewers': Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Apologises After Backlash From RSS, BJP Cadres on His Movie 'L2 Empuraan'.

"Ek mujra picturise ho rha tha, 'Sooni Re Sejaria' with Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman pr. Mai uss studio me tha aur jo daftar tha woh kaafi door tha, faasla kaafi tha.Toh unhone ek combined shot lagaya. O Pintu ko bulao, Pintu ko bulao (Rajesh Khanna was called Pintu by the director). 'Sir, woh phone attend karne gaye'. Extension bhi nahi tha, toh aapko wahan jaana padta tha. (Translation: A mujra was picturised with Jayashree T and Habiba Rehman. The studio was far, so the shot was combined. Please call Pintu. Sir, he has gone to attend a phone. There was no extehsion so they had to go far.)

Director Mukherjee got angry with this behavior of the actor as it costed a heavy loss to the producer. He then called Amitabh Bachchan but he was also busy on the phone call, leading to outburst from the filmmaker.

Kya Pintu tum, phone karne jaata hai, kitna nuksan hota hai producer ka? 4000 rupya ek minute nuksan hota hai uska. Abhi baitho. Omid ko bulao. Amitabh Bachchan. 'Sir, unka bhi phone aaya hai'. Dono ko bulaaya, bithaya aur class li. Tum edaar kaam karne ke liye aaya hai ke phone karne ke liye aaya hai. (Translation: What Pintu, with your phone call, a producer looses Rs 4000. Now sit. Call Omid, Amitabh Bachchan. 'Sir, he has got a phone call.'. He called both of them and and scolded them by asking them that if they have come to work or to make calls. "

The 'Namak Haraam' director then reprimaded both the actors for attending the phone calls during the shoot and instructed them to not leave the sets of the film until the shoot of the song 'Sooni Re Sejaria' was completed.

"Abhi jab tak gaana khatam nahi hoega, koi set se bahar nahi jaayega. Chowkidar ko bulaaya, andar se tala lagwa diya. Aur raat ke 12.30 baje tak jab tak gaana khatam nahi hoga, nahi koi andar se bahar aaya, nahi koi bahar se andar gaya. (Translation: Now, till the song ends you will not leave the sets. He called the watchman and asked him to lock the gates. Till 12:30 no one went inside the sets neither anyone exited the sets )," the director said.

In an interview with ANI, Murqad also highlighted an intense and controversial moment in the actor Raaj Kumar's life.

Murad recalled an incident from Raaj Kumar's earlier years and said, "Once, Raaj sir was at Juhu beach with a friend and his girlfriend. Someone passed a bad comment about the lady, and Raj sir got so angry that he beat the man so badly that he died."

Murad continued, "And there was a murder case against Raj sahab. Because my father was a very good friend of his, he would go to every court hearing to support him."

The incident, according to Murad, led to a lengthy legal battle, though Raaj Kumar was ultimately acquitted."It was a long case, but he was acquitted in the end. The whole ordeal took several months," the Namak Haram" actor said.

Despite the controversy, Murad described Raaj Kumar as a man who lived life on his terms.

"He was a Kashmiri Pandit, and before he entered the film industry, he was a police sub-inspector. Later, he became a massive star," Murad reminisced.

He also shared a personal memory from his youth, revealing the actor's towering presence.

"I remember when we went to his cottage, and I was given a garland to offer him. When I saw him, I thought I was looking at the Qutub Minar - such a tall man. But what he did was incredible. He bent his neck to my level so I could place the garland on him," the Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor revealed.

Raaj Kumar's career took off after his performance in 'Mother India' (1957), but his rise to superstardom was marked by a strong sense of individuality.

Murad went on to recount how Raaj Kumar's dialogue delivery became iconic, with fans expecting him to speak in his signature style.

"People loved his style. It was his trademark. He would speak in that slow, deliberate way, and everyone loved it. He was Jani for everyone," Murad said.

Beyond his on-screen persona, Raaj Kumar was known for his rich heart and unorthodox ways.Murad recounted an amusing story about the actor's experience on a flight to London.

Raza Murad is known for films including Namak haraam, Ram Teri Ganga Mail, Khud-daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Pyar Ka Mandir, Aankhen, Mohra, and Gup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)