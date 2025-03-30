Even though L2: Empuraan is performing exceptionally well at the box office, the film has been embroiled in major controversies regarding its portrayal of saffron elements and its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. Reports suggest that in response to the outrage - particularly from BJP supporters - the film may face re-censoring, with up to 17 cuts being made. This has now been confirmed by the film's lead star, Mohanlal, through a post on Facebook. L2 Empuraan: Following Outrage From Right-Wing Supporters, Mohanlal- Prithviraj Film Implement 17 Cuts.

In the post, which was written in Malayalam, Mohanlal expressed his deep regret, stating, "As a filmmaker, it is my responsibility to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political ideology, community, or religion. I have always been committed to creating art that fosters unity, not division."

The actor confirmed L2: Empuraan is going to be re-edited, saying, "I, along with the entire Empuraan team, deeply regret the distress caused to my loved ones, and we recognise that the responsibility for this lies with us. With that in mind, we have decided to remove such themes from the film. For the past four decades, I have lived my cinematic life through the love and faith of people like you. I believe there is no Mohanlal beyond your love and trust."

See Mohanlal's Facebook Post Below:

Prithviraj also shared Mohanlal's post on his Facebook account, though he simply used the film's hashtags without adding any additional comment. Is ‘L2 Empuraan’ Hinduphobic? Netizens Accuse Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Blockbuster of Hurting Hindu Sentiments – Find Out Why!

Netizens Share Their Dismay on Mohanlal's Post

Mohanlal's apology has left many fans, especially those who admired L2: Empuraan for its stand against saffron violence, feeling disappointed. Many took to social media to voice their dismay, with some urging the team—particularly the lead star and director—to stand firm in the face of political pressure, rather than folding so easily. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

Netizens' Reactions to Mohanlal's Apology

'Far-Reaching Ramifications for Malayalam Cinema'

Most shared screenshot in Kerala whatsapp groups now after Mohanlal's apology post on Empuraan, despite solidarity from CM and Opposition leader. The apology has far-reaching ramifications for Malayalam cinema for what can and cannot be portrayed.! Sad day. pic.twitter.com/P6Aow7MzzQ — S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) March 30, 2025

'Could Have Stood Their Ground'

Empuraan team could have stood their ground. The movie has been drawing in crowds despite the hate campaign. I don't believe that the fanbase that Mohanlal has established over the decades would have been shaken by a bunch of bigots. — ആതിര | Aathira (@aathira_vk) March 30, 2025

'Should’ve Shown Courage'

Even the CM & Opposition Leader of the state are on your side, you should've shown courage & spine. Sadly, #Empuraan team didn't live up to my hopes. Though Ettan's post was expected, I had hopes Prithvi would oppose it, but alas...🙏🏻🙏🏻 — ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) March 30, 2025

'Prithviraj Reshares (or Is Forced to Reshare) Mohanlal’s Apology Post'

So Prithviraj reshares (or is forced to reshare) Mohanlal’s apology post on #Empuraan. Expected from Mohanlal but unexpected from Prithvi. This is what invariably happens when you depend on big business money for art. pic.twitter.com/O7Ds2gqPpi — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) March 30, 2025

'A Disappointing Decision From the Actor'

Mohanlal announces that Empuraan will undergo censorship❗ A disappointing decision from the actor. Despite receiving full support from both the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader, this move was unnecessary. The changes won’t add any value to the film, and critics will… pic.twitter.com/FxGTci34iE — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) March 30, 2025

'A Reminder of the Times We Live In'

അയ്യെ കൂയ്. Apology from Mohanlal. Such an apology could be expected from a person trying to establish themselves, but disappointing from a thespian revered for acting brilliance spanning 47 years. A reminder of the times we live in, and people's mindsets we live with. pic.twitter.com/ABleTOKDC6 — അപ്പു - Appu (@appooz) March 30, 2025

'Kunal Kamra With Limited Support Didn’t Apologise'

So Kunal Kamra with limited support didn't apologise but Mohanlal with the support of a whole region did under Sanghi pressure and outrage on #Empuraan Makes me respect Kamra even more. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) March 30, 2025

'Should’ve Shown Courage & Spine'

'Shame of You'

Recently, Major Ravi, an actor-filmmaker and close associate of Mohanlal, shared on his Facebook Live that the actor was unaware of such scenes and had not seen the full film until recently. However, fans quickly pointed to videos where Mohanlal had spoken about hearing the entire script, written by Murali Gopy, in a three-hour narration, and that he had even watched the film in its entirety beforehand.

As of writing, L2: Empuraan - the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer - has grossed INR 102 crore worldwide. The movie, jointly produced by Aashirvaad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies, was reportedly made on a budget of INR 180 crore.

