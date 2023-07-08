Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Ricky Martin has sought joint custody of his two children with his husband Jwan Yosef in his divorce filing, according to court documents obtained by People.

On Thursday, Ricky and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce.

The singer filed a divorce petition in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday, with the date of separation listed as "TBD," according to the documents. He also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of his divorce from the Syrian-Swedish artist.

Martin is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lucia (4 years old) and Renn (3 years old). Matteo and Valentino, the singer's 14-year-old twin sons, will be raised by him as a single parent.

Martin will also pay Yosef spousal support, according to the petition. According to the document, Martin has also "yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party" based on the terms of their premarital agreement. Martin also stated that "no such assets or debts that I know of" exist for the court to divide between the two parties.

According to the document, the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star will also pay his divorce attorney's fees.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," Martin and Yosef told PEOPLE in a joint statement Thursday. "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

According to PEOPLE, Martin and Yosef met on Instagram in 2015 and began dating six months later after meeting in London. They got engaged in 2016 and announced their engagement in January 2018. According to court records, the two married on August 29, 2017.

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," Martin told E! News in January 2018. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

Martin added, "It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."

Yosef, an award-winning painter and conceptual artist, recently opened a new studio in Los Angeles. According to Vogue Arabia, he received the Threadneedle Prize in 2013 and a 2020 Archiproducts Design Award for rugs inspired by his work with duct tape, as per PEOPLE.

Martin, on the other hand, has continued to add to his acting resume. He was cast in Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy Palm Royale with Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett after receiving an Emmy nomination for his role as Antonio D'Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace. This autumn, he will also co-headline The Trilogy Tour with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias across North America. (ANI)

