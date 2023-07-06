Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are getting a divorce after six years of marriage. The Livin' La Vida Loca singer and the Syrian-Swedish artist have decided to walk away from their marriage. They have a daughter, born in 2018 and sin Roon, born in 2019. In a joint statement, Ricky and Jwan wrote, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years. Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other. As always, we thank you for all love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives." Ricky Martin: Don't Know if I'm Not Getting Acting Parts Because I'm Gay.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

