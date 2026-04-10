Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a nod to her younger brother, Ranbir Kapoor, on this Siblings Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has dropped a priceless picture with the actor, showing them posing with their grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Riddhima took to her Instagram handle and shared an old picture from their childhood days.

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The brother and sister appeared very young as they appeared playfully posing with Raj Kapoor.

Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor are known for sharing an endearing bond with each other, with the former often dedicating posts to her brother on birthdays and Raksha Bandhan.

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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, got married to businessman Bharat Sahni on January 1, 2006, in a grand ceremony. Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together.

Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. In 2024, she tasted Bollywood success with her appearance in the third season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

She is now gearing up for the release of her debut movie with comedian Kapil Sharma. The film also stars her mother, Neetu Kapoor, in a key role. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Ramayana'.

The makers recently gave a special glimpse of the film, introducing Ranbir as Lord Rama.

http://x.com/malhotra_namit/status/2039556240687460406

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

The first part of 'Ramayana' is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027. (ANI)

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