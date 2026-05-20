Entertainment News | Rishab Shetty Lauds Ram Charan's Look in Peddi Trailer

Bengaluru (Karantaka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actor Rishab Shetty lauded the trailer of Ram Charan's 'Peddi', describing it as "spectacular." The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 4, 2026.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rishab praised Ram Charan's look, calling it "stunning" and "absolute fire" in every frame. He also lauded Janhvi Kapoor's work in the film.

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He wrote, "The Peddi trailer looks spectacular. Mega Power Star Ram Charan is looking stunning, absolute fire in every frame. The screen presence of Shiva Rajkumar Anna adds such a magnificent layer to the film, while Janhvi Kapoor adds a beautiful, vibrant spark. Excellent work by Buchi Babu Sana."

The much-awaited trailer of Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi' was released on Monday, offering a glimpse into the actor's cross-athleticism across different sports, including wrestling, cricket and sprinting.

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Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the Telugu film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in the prominent roles.

The three-minute and seven-second trailer opened with the introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexed his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India.

The trailer showcased a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists. Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical strength, straddling cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

According to the video, Divyendu is expected to play the role of an antagonist in the film. Ram Charan was also seen romancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie.

The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)