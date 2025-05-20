Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Robert Luketic, best known for "Legally Blonde" and "21", is set to direct survival thriller "Resurface".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film will be made from the screenplay by Pete Bridges. It is set in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean floor.

The film "chronicles the desperate race against time after an underwater earthquake devastates a deep-sea research mission at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Two stranded survivors must ascend 35,000 feet to the surface before their life support expires."

"There has to be room for stillness, moments of connection that remind the audience what's at stake," Luketic said.

"Resurface" is produced by Craig McMahon under Forte Corp Pictures alongside Todd Fellman.

