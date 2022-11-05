Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): As his blockbuster cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' clocked a year, director Rohit Shetty became emotional and penned a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit wrote, "Sooryavanshi completes 1 year today! In 2019, I took the biggest risk of my life by holding its release for two long years but thanks to all your love, the risk paid off!! Sooryavanshi became the biggest box office hit of the year 2021 (that too at 50% occupancy) & the most viewed film on Netflix."

Also Read | Thunivu: Anirudh Croons a Number for Ajith Kumar's Heist Thriller.

Released in 2021, 'Sooryvanshi' stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

"This film shall always be special for me!Not only because it helped revive the theatres all over India... But also because it received unlimited love and support from the audience, which truly made this tough battle worth fighting for," Rohit added.

Also Read | Lal Salaam: Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, Rajinikanth To Make Special Appearance in Daughter Aishwarya's Film.

Rohit also shared that his directorial 'Golmaal 3' also completed 12 years today.

"Aur haan...Our first 100 cr film, Golmaal 3 also completes 12 years today," he wrote.

On Christmas 2022, Rohit is all set to come up with 'Cirkus', which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh.

"Now, this Christmas, we are back to entertain you and your family with our film CIRKUS.Hoping that you all will shower us with love once again," Rohit concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)