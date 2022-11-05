Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam, its makers announced on Saturday. The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead. Lal Salaam Poster: Lyca Productions Makes Official Announcement on Rajinikanth’s Special Appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Film.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement saying: "'Lal Salaam' to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by A. R. Rahman." Laal Salaam: Rajinikanth to Have a Cameo in Daughter Aishwarya’s Directorial Starring Vishnu Vishal.



Earlier, IANS had reported that Rajinikanth had entered into a two film deal with Lyca Productions. Lal Salaam is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up. The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots.

Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film - Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal - are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots.

