New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has shared his reaction following the trailer release of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's upcoming sports drama 'Shabaash Mithu'.

The movie is a rousing story of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI.

Also Read | Naagin 6: Vishal Solanki Is Excited To Join the Cast of Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural TV Show.

After the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu' was unveiled today, several people including cricketers, rushed to congratulate the film's team.

Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heart-warming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team."

Also Read | Lori Loughlin Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Following College Admissions Scandal (View Pics).

Mithali also took to social media and shared her feelings about the trailer. She wrote, "One game, One nation, One ambition... My Dream! Grateful to the team and excited to share my story with you all! Check out the ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame."

Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, the trailer of 'Shabaash Mithu' is inspiring and motivating. In it, Taapsee plays Mithu, a small-town girl with many big dreams in her eyes, to create her own space in the male-dominated world and to change the gentleman's game.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)