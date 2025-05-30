Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30(ANI): Ahaan Panday is all set to make his debut in Bollywood as the leading man in 'Saiyaara,' a passionate love story directed by Mohit Suri.

The teaser for the upcoming film, which also marks Ahaan's Bollywood debut, was dropped on Friday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani, the film stars Ahaan opposite Big Girls Don't Cry breakout actor Aneet Padda.

Described by YRF as "an intense love story," the teaser gives fans a first glimpse of the raw emotions and electric romance.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, Ahaan's friends from the industry took to the comment section to express their excitement for his debut and wish him the best.

Actor Tara Sutaria wrote, "AHAANIE! It's finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!!"

Meanwhile, Munjya actor Abhay Varma shared his joy for Aneet, saying, "It's unexplainable how happy I am, Aneet."

According to YRF, Ahaan was groomed by Aditya Chopra and trained at YRF for over six years before signing the film. Prior to signing the film, the actor was introduced to director Mohit Suri for auditions and screen tests.

"Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit's supervision and impressed him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young actor with the charisma to be a hero on the big screen, and he is supremely excited about Ahaan's potential," informed a trade source.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is set to hit theatres on July 18 later this year. (ANI)

