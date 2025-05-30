Rashmika Mandanna has once again left fans buzzing with her latest photos! The actress shared some beautiful pictures of herself wearing an orange saree, and fans believe they were clicked at none other than actor Vijay Deverakonda’s house, her rumoured boyfriend. Vijay Deverakonda has a busy schedule with films like Rowdy Janardhan, Kingdom, VD14, and another project with director Gowtam Tinnanuri in the offing. Rashmika, meanwhile, will be seen in Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana and in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles in Orange Saree, Actress Shares a Glimpse of Her ‘Irreplaceable Favourites’ (See Pictures).

Rashmika Mandanna's Beautiful Instagram Photos in Saree - See Post!

Fans React to Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Pictures

“Crushmika,” (Rashmika by her fans), looked stunning in the traditional outfit. What really caught everyone’s attention, though, was her sweet caption. She wrote, “These pictures have all of my favourites... The colour, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer and everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's old picture together!

Soon, fans were quick to connect the dots. Many pointed out that the background in Rashmika’s pictures looked just like the interiors of Vijay Deverakonda’s home. One fan even linked it to a post Vijay shared on August 15, 2023, writing, “You’ll find the same mirror and background... you’re welcome, and yes, I am jobless.”

Another comment read, “Vijay Deverakonda gifted saree, his house, his photography.” This led many to believe that not only was the saree a gift from Vijay’s mother, but Vijay himself might have turned photographer for the shoot! Others can’t stop themselves from admiring Rashmika's beauty.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Diwali in His House

This isn’t the first time the rumoured South couple has made headlines. Earlier, during Diwali celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna posted pictures from what looked like Vijay Deverakonda’s house and gave photo credits to his brother Anand Deverakonda. She wrote, “Thankyouuuu Anandaaaa!”— pretty much confirming she was with Vijay’s family for the festival. Fans later pointed out an old photo of Vijay sitting on the same stairs in his home, keeping the buzz about their romance alive.

Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali Pictures in VD's House!

Although Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they often drop subtle hints. From secret vacations to festive celebrations, fans are always on alert, ready to play detective. Despite celebrating holidays and taking trips together, Vijay and Rashmika, who are good friends, don't like being photographed together. Are Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Holidaying Together in Vietnam? Fans Feel So (View Pics).

Rashmika did once mention in an interview that she was indeed “seeing someone”, but the Sikandar actress didn’t take any names.

Looks like the mystery of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship is still on and fans are loving every bit of it!

