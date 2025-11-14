Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has consistently inspired his fans with his workout regimen. On Friday, he once again left his followers in awe of his fitness.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a fun backstage picture from the Da-Bangg tour in Qatar.

In the picture, he could be seen stretching his leg while getting ready for the show.

"Aahhhhaaa," he captioned the post.

In no time, the comment section of Salman's post was filled with heartfelt reactions from netizens.

"Wow...hero," a social media user commented.

"Stay strong always," another user wrote.

Earlier this month, Salman took to Instagram and shared shirtless pictures from his workout session.

"Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things... this is without letting go)." he quipped.

In the pictures, he flaunted his six-pack abs and ripped biceps.

On the acting front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial 'Battle of Galwan', which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a "possible" Chinese aggression.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. (ANI)

