Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving in Jamnagar, ahead of the birthday bash of Anant Ambani.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor who flew in from Mumbai, was seen sporting his trademark casual look of a black round-neck t-shirt and jeans.

Also Read | Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic is a Compelling Watch When Not Burdened by Weak Drama and Chak De Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Joining Salman were other industry celebrities, including actors Shikhar Pahariya and Meezaan Jafri. All of them were this morning spotted at the Mumbai Airport heading to Jamnagar for the 29th birthday birthday celebrations of the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on April 10.

Incidentally, Jamnagar recently hosted many stars during the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant with Radhika Merchant. Apart from celebrities from the film industry including Hollywood, the three-day festivities held last month drew in the who's who from different walks of life from across the world.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video).

The couple are reportedly set to get married in July this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Salman is also set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)