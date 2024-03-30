Salman Khan and Karan Johar's joint venture, The Bull, is facing a setback. The actor has chosen to step away from the project due to production delays. According to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar requested an extension from Salman Khan until July and the actor couldn't afford any delay and has decided to prioritise his upcoming collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss which is scheduled to begin in May 2024. The Bull: Before Salman Khan, Did You Know Shahid Kapoor Was to Do a Film on Reportedly Same Subject With Same Title?.

Salman Khan Exits The Bull

