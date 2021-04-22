Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): The makers of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated films of the year - 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', on Thursday released its trailer that is packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and groovy music and dance moves.

The 'Dabangg' star took to Twitter and posted the trailer of the film. He wrote, "#RadheTrailer"

The two-minute-fifty-one second trailer starts from a frame that showcases the grim situation in Mumbai due to the growth of drugs syndicate and the increasing rate of crime. in the city. Randeep Hooda is seen as the evil antagonist who runs the drug syndicate in the city. Such a situation calls for a cop that has a record of '97 encounters' and his own style of dealing with the criminals - Radhe (Salman Khan). The trailer also showcases Disha Patani as Radhe's love interest (Diya) and Jackie Shroff as Diya's brother.

The trailer then sees a lot of fighting sequences between the protagonist (Salman) antagonist (Randeep). Radhe's powerful dialogue delivery and his motive to 'clean the city' are the hook points of the trailer. The intriguing trailer as it moves to the end showcases the glimpse of an intense encounter with the villain. The trailer promises the movie to be a mix of all the factors the one expects from a Salman Khan film- full of action, powerful dialogue delivery and peppy dancing numbers.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

