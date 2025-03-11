Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Actor and model Sam Asghari has opened up about how his relationship with ex-wife Britney Spears impacted his career.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview, 'The Nikki and Brie Show,' Asghari acknowledged that his marriage to the pop superstar gave him a significant career boost.

When asked if he would "banish" someone for claiming that he owed his career to his relationship with Spears, Asghari initially agreed but then clarified his stance.

"It's a hand to hand," he said, adding, "I mean, that's what happened to me when I started acting. I've been an actor ever since high school. We met on an acting set with my last partner [Spears] who I was married to, but I couldn't help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick start," according to People magazine.

Asghari noted that there is a "firm gray area" when it comes to fame and that many people achieve success through associations with others.

"You know, everybody's famous by association," he said, adding, "Whether you work with someone or you... it's just how it is."

In another part of the interview, Asghari shared his thoughts on honesty when it comes to one's personal life.

When asked if he would "banish" someone for lying about their "body count," Asghari replied, "Absolutely. Of course. Yeah. It's like a used car. You come over here, you can't reverse the mileage on that car. That's illegal. That's against the law."

Asghari and Spears tied the knot in June 2022, but separated the following year and finalised their divorce in May 2024.

Asghari is currently dating Brooke Irvine, with whom he confirmed his relationship on Instagram in January 2025. (ANI)

