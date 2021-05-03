New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Marking the 40th death anniversary of veteran actor Nargis Dutt, her son and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt shared an old childhood picture and penned a heartfelt note for his mother on social media.

The 'Dus' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a black-and-white photo of him with his mother, along with the caption, "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!"

In the candid picture, the mother-son duo could be seen smiling as they posed together. The late actor looked beautiful as she flashed her million-dollar smile while she sat next to Sanjay, who looked cute as a button.

Nargis, who starred in numerous popular Hindi movies, including the Oscar-nominated movie 'Mother India', 'Shree 420', 'Awara', 'Barsaat' and 'Raat Aur Din' was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She died on May 3, 1981.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in 'Sadak 2 'with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor will be soon seen in action-drama 'K.G.F Chapter 2', action-adventure 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

He also has Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj' that will also feature Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the pipeline. (ANI)

