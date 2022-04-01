Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Trishala Dutt (Image source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Friday, dropped a picture from his workout session.

In the Instagram image, he can be seen flaunting his biceps while sweating it out in the gym.

"Harness your power! Exceed your expectations, because age is just a number #duttstheway," Sanjay captioned the post.

Sanjay's picture has garnered a lot of appreciation from netizens including his daughter Trishala Dutt.

"You look amazing Papa Dukes...love you," she commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. (ANI)

