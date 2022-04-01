Twenty Five Twenty One's story has made fans come up with crazy theories. The series plays out in flashback in the 90s while also jumping back to the present. Piecing the events of the two timelines together, these fans have come up with theories that could be a reality. One of the most common conjecture is Baek Yi-jin, played by Nam Joo Hyuk is going to die in the series. They have a very good train of thoughts to support it. Guess the conjecture has reached to such proportions that Joo-hyuk had to address it himself. Nam Joo-hyuk's Eyes Are Just Gorgeous; Here're 5 Pictures Why We Think So.

Let us first explain what the theory is. In the present day, Na Hee-do, which is played by Kim Tae-ri, is a grown up with a kid. But the identity of the father is yet to be revealed in the series. Given the fact that Hee-do seems like a single mother, many are of the opinion that Ye-jin is dead. Currently, Hee-do and Ye-jin are dating in the flashback sequences.

What further fuelled up these rumours is the genre change of the series on Google. A fan pointed out that it went from romance to melodrama.

Nam Joo hyuk appeared on the YouTube channel of his agency Management Soop and addressed the rumours, among other things. Here's what he had to say about it.

nam joohyuk officially debunking ALL the baek yijin death theories ㅋㅋㅋㅋ#NamJooHyuk: dear viewers of 2521, i can say now that i got so many calls asking why i died. i don't know why people try so hard to kill me. i think there were evil forces😆#TwentyFiveTwentyOne pic.twitter.com/Zkcy15XBVp — shanie🍥 ²⁵²¹ (@jjwogio) March 31, 2022

Although Nam Joo-hyuk hasn't completely denied the rumours, we just hope he isn't dead in the series. We anyway had to make do with the fact that Hee-do and Yi-jin are not the endgame.

