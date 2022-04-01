Jared Leto, Adria Arjona and Matt Smith-starrer Morbius was released in theatres on April 1, 2022. Helmed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie revolves around Dr Michael Morbius. Michael, who is born with a rare blood disease, subjects himself to an experimental treatment involving bad. Things go wrong, and he turns into a blood thirsty vampire. Morbius is the third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man universe and has received negative reviews from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release in theatres, Morbius got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. Morbius Movie Review: Jared Leto’s Marvel Film is a Soul-Sucking Mess of Ideas That Will Leave You Bored (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Morbius Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Mid-Credit Scenes of Jared Leto’s Spider-Man Spinoff and How Michael Keaton’s Vulture Teases its Sequel! (SPOILER ALERT).

For the unversed, Morbius sees Jared Leto as Michael Morbius, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Matt Smith as Milo. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton. Morbius is playing in cinemas right now.

