Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt will next appear in the horror comedy 'The Bhootnii', which will be released in theatres on April 18. The makers have announced the project by releasing a teaser of the film.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film explores the horror-comedy genre but with an amalgamation of heart-pounding action. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film's ensemble cast includes Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

In the announcement teaser Sanjay Dutt dons an action avatar as he holds two swords to fight the evil spirits. The movie is expected to blend romance with horror as actor Sunny Singh was seen pleading to 'The Bhootnii' to return his love in the teaser.

At the beginning of the video, the 'Munna Bhai' actor is heard reciting a few lines of the Bhagavad Gita. He says that a person's soul is immortal even after the body of an ape. The movie is jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt and co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

The fans are now eagerly waiting for the arrival of this horror comedy in the theatres. Mouni Roy's performance in the film is also attracting attention from the audience.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of the highly-anticipated film Baaghi 4. In the first look poster of his character, the actor looked menacing as he sat on a gothic-style throne while holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with his bloodied white shirt and dishevelled hair, adds to the dark and intense vibe of the poster. The poster also has a tagline, "Every Aashiq is a Villain".

'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The 'Baaghi' franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie 'Varsham' and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The second instalment, 'Baaghi 2', came out in the year 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it was a remake of the Telugu movie 'Kshanam'. This film starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, 'Baaghi 3' was released, again directed by Ahmed Khan. It starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

