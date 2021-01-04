Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Monday treated fans to stunning pictures as she posed in winter wear.

The 'Kedarnath' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from a photo-shoot as she posed in and around a truck.

In the picture, the 'Coolie No 1' star is seen sporting a white top, and a Christian Dior warmer, and a pair of blue denim. The star flaunted her long legs donning grey thigh-length heeled boots.

Donning kohl-rimmed eyes and a light pink lip shade, the actor looked stunning while she poses effortlessly for the photo-shoot.

Khan captioned the post as, "Horn Not Please!!"

Celebrity stylist including Ami Patel and more than 6 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Many fans chimed in to the comments section, leaving red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Of late, Sara Ali Khan has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Simmba' star kick-started her New Year by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. (ANI)

