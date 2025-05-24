Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she would like to direct a Marvel film.

Johansson recently made her directorial debut with "Eleanor the Great", which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It was screened under Un Certain Regard section.

The 40-year-old actor has featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Although the actor has no plans to reprise the character, when asked if she would like to direct an action film especially for the MCU, she said it "would be fun".

"I think the movies that I like that are big action movies also have the human connectivity piece. Even producing 'Black Widow' and being a part of the production of that, and the development of the story, and the story between Natasha and Yelena… (there is), I think, a way of doing it.

"A way of maintaining the integrity of the idea of human connection, family, disappointment, all of the things that were themes in (Eleanor the Great), and doing it in a giant way in a giant universe, there's ways of doing that… So, yeah, definitely, it could be, it would be fun," she told entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Eleanor the Great" stars veteran actor June Squibb alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman. It is written by Tory Kamen and follows the story of a 94-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.

