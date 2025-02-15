Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Actor and martial artist Scott Adkins and Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou are coming together for the upcoming action-thriller 'One Last Fight'.

Brilliant Pictures, based in London and Rome, has announced the film. It has acquired worldwide sales rights and will launch the project at the European Film Market in Berlin, reported Variety.

'One Last Fight' follows Marcus (Adkins), a former Muay Thai champion turned instructor, and his wife Ammara as they run a training camp in Bangkok. While mourning the loss of their kid, Marcus discovers that Ammara's younger brother Chet, a potential Muay Thai boxer, owes money to a local crime leader, forcing him to take part in a series of horrific underground battles staged by charismatic Nigerian mobster Tiga(Hounsou), as per the outlet.

Marcus tries to assist Chet get out of trouble, but Tiga coerces him into replacing Chet in the illegal arena, plunging him and his family into a dark world of visceral brutality where much more is at stake than he could have anticipated, reported Variety.

'Acts of Vengeance' fame Isaac Florentine is directing the film, which is based on a screenplay by Karim Cheriguene and Yvan Gauthier. Rafael Primorac and Yvan Gauthier are producing, while Brilliant Pictures' Sean O'Kelly and Marc Bikindou are executive producers.

"We are excited to be working with Scott and Djimon alongside Isaac -- arguably world leaders in this genre," said Primorac. "Thailand provides an authentic backdrop and, with Isaac at the helm, this is set to be a slick, edge-of-your-seat action thriller that will satisfy audiences worldwide."

Gauthier added, "Scott, Djimon and Isaac are the perfect combo to bring our ambitious story to life. The goal here is to elevate the martial arts movie genre and bring a strong and emotional human aspect to it by touching topics that resonate with a very large audience."

"The moment I read this script I knew it would feed perfectly into the genre projects the market is looking for right now," said Bikindou. "We are thrilled to be working alongside such a talented team and excited to bring this to market," reported Variety. (ANI)

