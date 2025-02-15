When Badass Ravikumar hit theatres on February 7, 2025, trade analysts and fans predicted that Himesh Reshammiya might deliver Bollywood’s first hit of the year. The initial response, including some surprisingly positive reviews on the film’s opening day, seemed to confirm this. Social media was flooded with clips from the movie, with netizens attempting to turn it into a cultural sensation. ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Himesh Reshammiya’s Movie Sees Bizarre Twists in Its Opening Weekend!

No one expected Badass Ravikumar to be a content-driven masterpiece. The trailer made it abundantly clear that the film was a chaotic mix of hammy performances, over-the-top action sequences, and ‘mass’ dialogues, all seemingly intended for parodic effect. Audiences went in expecting a fun, campy experience - and based on the first-day reactions, they got their money’s worth. The songs, already chartbusters, had fans dancing in theatres to tracks like "Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein" on the first day, first shows (FDFS).

But what happened after the second day? And the days that followed? Why are trade pundits not declaring Badass Ravikumar a hit, instead pinning their hopes on Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to bring Bollywood its first success of 2025?

Let’s find out.

'Badass Ravikumar' Box Office Performance After First Week

Badass Ravikumar started strong, at least by Himesh Reshammiya’s standards, netting INR 2.75 crore in India on its opening day - far ahead of its competitor Loveyapa, which managed a meagre INR 0.75 crore. However, the film’s collections dipped steadily after the first day, with no significant uptick even over the weekend.

By the end of its first week, Badass Ravikumar had earned INR 8.22 crore in India, with a worldwide gross of INR 10.75 crore.

Watch the Trailer of 'Badass Ravikumar':

Has 'Badass Ravikumar' Turned Out to Be a Hit?

Reports suggest that Badass Ravikumar was smartly produced on a modest budget of INR 20 crore, despite extensive filming in Oman. Even before its release, articles claimed the film had already recovered its costs, with theatrical revenue serving as an added bonus for the makers. ‘Badass Ravikumar’ Movie Review: Dear Himesh Reshammiya, Thank You for Decade’s Supply of Meme Material!

That said, a theatrical release is typically judged as a hit or flop based on its box-office performance, not behind-the-scenes deals or pre-sales (which remain opaque to the general public). By this metric, Badass Ravikumar is not yet a hit. It appears that most of the film’s enthusiastic audience watched it on the first day, with little repeat viewership.

With Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World releasing on February 14, 2025, Badass Ravikumar faces an uphill battle to maintain its presence in theatres. Its online buzz is already fading, making it unlikely to gain traction in its second weekend. Let's not forget that a movie that Himesh Reshammiya scored music for in 2016 - Sanam Teri Kasam - managed to make more money than Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa combined on its re-release on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).