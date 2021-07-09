Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Hollywood actors Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander and Shohreh Aghdashloo are set to star in the long-awaited film adaptation of Paulo Coelho's popular novel 'The Alchemist'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project, which is set to start production in Morroco in September has seen a road to the screen as slow and winding as the traveler's journey in Coelho's philosophical book.

Will Smith's Westbrook Studios, Netter Films and PalmStar Media are producing the movie, which will be directed by Kevin Frakes.

De Souza will portray the role of the Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago, alongside Hollander and Aghdashloo. The ensemble cast includes Jordi Molla, Youssef Kerkour and Ashraf Barhom.

Laurence Fishburne had wanted to develop Coelho's best-selling book for 16 years after acquiring the film rights to the 1988 novel from Warner Bros. Pictures with the intent of making the movie themselves.

The company had acquired author Coelho's book about a traveler journeying around the world during the Inquisition in order to find man's purpose in the world.

The film's cast and crew will aim at the authenticity of the story's setting in Spain and North Africa, as well as the diversity of global and diverse production.

In a statement, Netter said, "Hundreds of millions of people over the past three decades have found inspiration in The Alchemist to pursue their dreams, listen to their hearts, and never to lose hope when faced with adversity."

The film's production team also includes Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, and the script was co-written by Frakes and Ryan Kreston.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zakaria Alaoui is the local producer on the film with Manu Gargi executive producing it. 'The Alchemist' has sold more than 100 million copies in 56 languages and holds the Guinness World Record for most translated work by a living author. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)