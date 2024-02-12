Finally, makers of Laapataa Ladies starring Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel unveiled full second romantic track ''Sajni'' from the film. Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans with a full song and captioned it, "Tune into Romance as Arijit Singh's #Sajni from #LaapataaLadies is out now!" The second song ''Sajni'' gives an insight into the romance and love in the comedy-drama. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, and the music has been composed by Ram Sampath while Divyanidhi Sharma penned the lyrics. Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Sajni’: Arijit Singh Croons a Soothing Love Ballad for Kiran Rao’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Soon after the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "@arijitsingh sir #voiceofhearts beautiful song."Another user commented, "Finally,, Arijit Sir Back In Old Voice." Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. During an interaction with ANI, Rao shared her reaction when she first heard the story of the film. "Actually Aamir (Khan) first got this story when he was a judge at a screenwriting competition in 2018. He instantly liked the story as soon as he read it..but when he narrated the story to me in one line I felt that I had to make (a film on it) it after a little rewriting...," she said.

"When I got the story, I felt that it had so much potential, we can develop so many things. Earlier the story was just a drama but I wanted to add some comedy and entertainment factor to it," she added. Laapataa Ladies is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Laapataa Ladies Song 'Sajni': Arijit Singh's Soulful Voice Celebrates Love in New Track From Kiran Rao's Film (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch 'Sajni' Song Here:

Laapataa Ladies is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines. Laapataa Ladies will hit the theatres on March 1.