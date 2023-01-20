Actor-singer Selena Gomez has set the record straight on her relationship status amid reports that she's dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. According to E! News, an entertainment news outlet, a couple of days after photos of Drew and Selena going bowling surfaced, she cleared air by sharing an image reading, "I like being alone too much" along with the hashtag #iamsingle in a since-deleted Instagram Story. Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart?

The 30-year-old seemed to be responding to the romance rumors that were fueled by her night out with the musician at The Gutter bowling alley in Manhattan on January 15. Selena--who has previously dated Zedd, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber--recently shared that she's still hoping for love, healing and change in her life.

Selena Gomez's Insta Post

Selena Gomez denies she is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: “# iamsingle” pic.twitter.com/vK4RTiWeCf — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2023

"Of course there are days that I feel so far away... But I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all," Selena said on Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose podcast in November, reported E! News. Selena Gomez Denies Rumours of Her Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.

In the meantime, she's giving herself to her craft and has been hard at work on season three of Only Murders in the Building. In an Instagram post shared earlier this week, Selena revealed that none other than Meryl Streep will be joining the cast for the show's upcoming season, as per E! News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)