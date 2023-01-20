Taking to Instagram in a now-deleted story, Selena Gomez denied rumours of dating Drew Taggart with a photo saying #iamsingle. The past week rumours started emerging that the couple had began dating and were even spotted together at a bowling alley having a fun time. Looks like those reports weren't true after all. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Confirm Dating Rumours When Spotted Out on a Bowling Date (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet:

Selena Gomez denies that she is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: “#iamsingle” pic.twitter.com/erYmNMIi8x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2023

