Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): Selena Gomez has teamed up with Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla to develop a TV comedy spin on John Hughes' beloved 1984 coming-of-age film 'Sixteen Candles'.

As per Variety, the half-hour series, which has been titled '15 Candles', will follow four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceanera season approaches.

Saracho and Lugo serve as writers and executive producers of the project. Gomez also executive produces under her July Moon Productions.

Speaking of 'Sixteen Candles', the original project starred Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling and Anthony Michael Hall. The film followed high school sophomore Sam (Ringwald) as she looks forward to her 16th birthday. (ANI)

