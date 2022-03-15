On days when Aditi Rao Hydari is not gracing any magazine covers, she's busy making stellar appearances that are hard to ignore. With the help of her ace stylist, Sanam Ratansi, Aditi has managed to put together some well-conceptualised looks and there has been no complaint from our side. Always the best-dressed celebrity in the tinsel town, the Padmaavat actress strives for perfection when it comes to outfits and outings. And the recent avatar of hers was no different. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Rahul Mishra For 'The Fame Game' Promotions.

Aditi's stylist Sanam Ratansi took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion outing. It was a light purple coloured traditional suit from the house of Payal Khandwala. It was essentially a straight long kameez paired with a matching skirt and a dupatta that had golden motifs all over it. Aditi further kept her styling simple with no major jewellery and just a pair of statement earrings instead. With pink lips, blushed cheeks, nude eye makeup, well-defined brows and open, wavy hair, she rounded off her look. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari's Ethnic Outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Payal Khandwala

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi's traditional looks have always been a favourite with the fashion connoisseurs and the royalty in her genes exudes in her choices. While we are most certainly digging this new look of hers, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as smitten as we are or is it too plain for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Payal Khandwala - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is elegant No, it is boring

