Washington DC [US], November 9 (ANI): The 'Sex Education' fame actor Ncuti Gatwa is the latest star to join as a voice actor in the cast of Bad Fairies, an animated musical from Warner Bros. Animation and Locksmith Animation, reported Deadline.

Joining Cynthia Erivo, who was cast as the voice of Jayne Staplegun last month, the 'Doctor Who' alum will also voice a role in the original musical comedy that follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world.

Marking the first feature released under Warner Bros. and Locksmith's first-look deal, the film is currently in production in London ahead of its May 21, 2027, theatrical premiere, reported Deadline.

Written by Deborah Frances-White, Bad Fairies is directed by Megan Nicole Dong with co-director Olivier Staphylas.

According to the outlet, the Tony Award-winning duo Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six: The Musical) is writing the songs, with 7x Grammy-nominated Isabella 'Machine' Summers of Florence & The Machine band contributing and composing the score.

Ian Eisendrath is the executive music producer of the show.

Produced by Carolyn Soper, the film's creative team also includes editor Sim Evan-Jones, cinematographer James C.J. Williams, character designer Uwe Heidschotter, heads of story Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt, and production designers Justin Hutchinson-Chatburn and Mike Redman.

Ncuti Gatwa is known for his roles in the 'Sex Education' series and 'Doctor Who.' (ANI)

