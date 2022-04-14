Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Celebrating Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the star couple's team members distributed sweets to media personnel gathered outside RK's Bandra residence Vastu.

Ranbir and Alia's team distributed 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo' that is 'boondi ke laddoo' to the paparazzi.

Also Read | Imran Khan Has 'Comedic Talent', Can Do the Kapil Sharma Show, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

Dhol was also played outside the wedding venue to celebrate the special occasion, binding the Kapoors and Bhatts together.

The 'Brahmastra' actors tied the knot at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu, today.

Also Read | The First Lady: Viola Davis Opens Up About Portraying Michelle Obama On-Screen.

Apart from the couple's family members, several guests including Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also attended the wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)