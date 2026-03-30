Patna, March 30: Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, resigned from his membership in the State Legislative Council today, March 30. The move follows his election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and marks a pivotal transition in his decades-long political career. Under constitutional rules, an individual cannot hold seats in both a state legislature and Parliament simultaneously; Kumar's resignation today was the final step required to formalise his move to the Upper House of Parliament within the mandatory 14-day window.

Nitish Kumar's Planned Transition to Delhi

The 75-year-old JD(U) chief initiated this shift on March 5, when he filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders. In a public message, Kumar described the move as the fulfilment of a long-held personal desire to serve in all four legislative bodies: both houses of the Bihar Legislature and both houses of Parliament. Bihar Diwas 2026: CM Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Narendra Modi on State’s 114th Foundation Day Message, Reiterates Development Commitment.

While his resignation from the state council is now complete, political circles in Patna are closely monitoring the timing of his departure from the Chief Minister's office. Though he can legally remain at the helm for up to six months without being a member of the state legislature, reports suggest he may step down in the first half of April to facilitate a new government formation.

Leadership Shifts in Bihar

Kumar's departure for the national capital comes shortly after he was re-elected unopposed as the National President of the Janata Dal (United) on March 24. His son, Nishant Kumar, has also recently entered active party politics, sparking speculation about a generational shift within the JD(U) leadership. The move is widely expected to reshape the power dynamics in Bihar. With the NDA recently securing a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections - where Kumar took the oath for a record 10th time - the BJP is positioned to exert greater influence over the state’s future leadership. Possible successors for the Chief Minister’s post include current Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and other senior BJP figures. ‘Are Kahein Bhaag Rahi Hain’: Nitish Kumar Expresses Displeasure After Crowd Begins Leaving Venue During Public Address in Begusarai (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar's Career of Alliances

Nitish Kumar first became Chief Minister in 2005 and has since dominated Bihar's political landscape. His tenure has been notable for high-profile policy initiatives, including the Bihar prohibition law and significant infrastructure development through his "Samriddhi Yatraa". However, his career is equally defined by frequent ideological realignments, having rotated between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan multiple times over the last decade.

Opposition leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, have criticised the latest move as a "betrayal of the mandate," suggesting that the shift to the Rajya Sabha was influenced by the BJP to consolidate its hold on the state. The current Rajya Sabha session continues until April 2, and Kumar is expected to take his oath as a Member of Parliament in the coming days. The NDA is anticipated to hold a high-level meeting in early April to finalise the roadmap for the next Bihar cabinet and the appointment of a new Chief Minister.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).