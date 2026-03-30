Mumbai, March 30: A local court on Sunday extended the police custody of self-styled astrologer and numerologist Ashok Kharat, popularly known as "Captain," until April 1, 2026. Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer, was arrested on March 18 following allegations of serial sexual assault, blackmail, and financial fraud. The case has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra’s political circles, leading to high-profile resignations and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe what opposition leaders have termed a "horrifying" pattern of exploitation.

Who Is Ashok Kharat? Family Background and Personal Life

Ashok Kharat, 62, maintains a private family life that has come under intense scrutiny since his arrest.

Wife: Kharat is married to Kalpana Kharat. Following the initial FIR, she defended her husband to local media, dismissing the charges as "baseless" and stating that his interest in astrology was merely a "hobby" rather than a professional practice.

Background: Before transitioning into astrology and numerology, Kharat served in the Merchant Navy, which earned him the moniker "Captain."

Assets: Kharat’s family is reportedly linked to substantial holdings. The SIT is currently investigating documents related to 52 properties and an empire estimated to be worth nearly INR 1,000 crore.

The Allegations and Arrest

The investigation began when a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Sarkarwada police station, alleging that Kharat had repeatedly raped her over a three-year period starting in 2022. According to police reports, Kharat allegedly used his spiritual influence to isolate victims, often administering "enchanted water" or substances that caused disorientation before sexually assaulting them.

Search operations at Kharat’s properties, including a luxury retreat and the Ishanyeshwar Temple in Mirgaon, led to the recovery of over 100 objectionable videos. Investigators believe these recordings were used as tools for blackmail to ensure the silence of the victims. Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Video Searches: A Mirror to a Voyeuristic Society.

Use of 'Fear Tactics' and Fraud

The SIT, led by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, revealed that Kharat allegedly orchestrated elaborate psychological setups to manipulate his clients. Police state he used props like plastic snakes and tiger-skin fabrics to induce fear during rituals.Once clients were sufficiently intimidated, he would offer "remedies," such as polished tamarind seeds sold as sacred objects for prices ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 1 lakh. One victim reportedly funded foreign trips for Kharat to 21 different countries under the guise of performing rituals to ward off "death-related doshas."

Political Fallout: Rupali Chakankar's Resignation

The case has had significant political repercussions. Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, resigned from her post on March 20 after videos surfaced showing her performing rituals at Kharat's feet. While Chakankar stated the videos were several years old and that her family viewed the Kharats as "gurus," the association drew sharp criticism from the opposition.The state government has since cancelled water rights previously granted to the Shivanika Sansthan trust, headed by Kharat, following allegations that he diverted water intended for drinking to his private mango orchards. Who Is Rishikesh Vaidya? Maharashtra ‘Godman’ Held for Raping Woman After Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row.

As of March 30, 2026, ten FIRs have been registered against Kharat, including eight for sexual assault and two for cheating. The SIT continues to receive dozens of calls daily from potential victims across Maharashtra. Prosecutors informed the court that they are currently analyzing cloned mobile data to identify further associates and check if Kharat used dummy identities to store the contact details of high-profile clients.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).