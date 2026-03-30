New Delhi, March 30: As the new financial year begins on April 1, 2026, taxpayers, salaried professionals, and digital payment users across India are facing a sweeping set of regulatory reforms. From the historic replacement of the 64-year-old Income Tax Act to the mandatory implementation of new labour codes, these changes are designed to modernize the economy and simplify compliance. While the reforms promise long-term benefits like higher retirement savings and enhanced digital security, many citizens will see an immediate impact on their monthly take-home pay and daily transaction habits.

From a simplified tax structure to faster salary settlements, here is a breakdown of the key rules changing from April 1, 2026.

The New Income Tax Act, 2025

The most significant shift this year is the transition from the Income Tax Act of 1961 to the newly enacted Income Tax Act, 2025. This legislative "reset" aims to simplify India’s complex tax code by reducing the number of sections from over 800 to approximately 536.

A notable change for taxpayers is the formal removal of the distinction between "Financial Year" (FY) and "Assessment Year" (AY). Starting today, the system will operate under a single "Tax Year," aligning the period in which income is earned with the period in which it is reported. While tax slabs remain largely consistent with the previous year, the basic exemption limit under the new regime has been solidified at INR 3 lakh, with a full tax rebate available for individuals earning up to INR 12 lakh. Income Tax Rules 2026: Key Changes for Salaried Taxpayers From April 1 and How Tax Filing Will Change.

Salary Restructuring and Higher Savings

Salaried employees will notice changes in their payslips as the Code on Wages becomes the national standard. Under the new rules, an employee's "basic salary" must constitute at least 50% of their total Cost to Company (CTC).

For many in the private sector, where basic pay was traditionally kept low to maximize take-home cash, this shift will lead to higher contributions toward the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and gratuity. While this results in a slightly lower monthly take-home salary, it significantly boosts the long-term retirement corpus for workers. Additionally, companies are now legally mandated to complete "Full and Final" settlements within two working days of an employee's last day of service.

Enhanced Digital Payment Security

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented a new security framework for all digital transactions. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is now mandatory for every online payment, including UPI, credit cards, and mobile wallets.

The system now utilizes "Risk-Based Authentication," meaning the level of security adjusts based on the transaction's context. While routine payments from familiar devices may remain frictionless, high-value or unusual transactions will trigger additional verification steps, such as biometrics or dynamic OTPs. Banks will now be held fully liable for losses arising from any breaches in these authentication norms. RBI New Rules for Digital Payments: Two-Factor Authentication To Become Mandatory From April 1, 2026; Check Details Here.

PF and NPS Flexibility

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified withdrawal rules, consolidating over a dozen categories into three: Essential Needs (education/medical), Housing, and Special Circumstances. Members can now withdraw up to 75% of their balance immediately after losing a job, though they are encouraged to keep 25% for retirement.

Similarly, the National Pension System (NPS) has become more liquid. Subscribers with a corpus of up to INR 8 lakh can now withdraw the entire amount as a lump sum upon retirement. For those with more than INR 12 lakh, the lump-sum withdrawal limit has been increased to 80%, with only 20% required for an annuity.

LPG and Commercial Changes

As is standard on the first of every month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have revised the prices of LPG cylinders. In a move to curb tax evasion, the government has also tightened PAN quoting requirements. A PAN is now mandatory for hotel or restaurant bills exceeding ₹1 lakh and for immovable property transactions above INR 20 lakh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).