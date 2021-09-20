Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Celebrity couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, on Monday, officially announced the birth of their newborn daughter on social media. Born on September 10, the baby has been named Anaya.

Sharing the good news with his fans, Shaheer shared a picture of himself and Ruchikaa from their baby shower in August.

Along with it, the actor wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his "immense gratitude".

"Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude... need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers," he wrote.

The happy post garnered more than two lakh likes within an hour. Fans and fellow members from the film and television industry dropped in congratulatory messages.

"Mubarak Ho," actor Gautam Rode wrote.

"Baby Anaya," actor Hina Khan added.

Shaheer, who became a household name after starring in the mythological drama 'Mahabharat', tied the knot with Ruchikaa, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020.

The couple had reportedly opted for a court marriage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer is currently seen in the new season of 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'.

He is also featuring as Manav in 'Pavitra Rishta 2', streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. The show marks the return of Ankita Lokhande as Archana.

'Pavitra Rishta', which came out in 2009, made its lead stars -- late Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande a household name. (ANI)

