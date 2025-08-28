New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned friendly rivals as they took over Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi for a fun game of pickleball, and yes, it was as fun as it sounds.

In a playful faceoff that had fans cheering from the sidelines, the duo brought their A-game to celebrate the grand launch of Athletifreak's first physical store in Asia.

Dressed in sporty styles, Shahid looked casual yet sharp in a blue tee and black track pants, holding his pickleball paddle and smiling at the cheering fans gathered behind the barricades.

Mira, on the other hand, looked stunning in an all-pink coordinated athleisure outfit pairing a pleated skirt with a fitted top and jacket, ready to take on her husband in the fun faceoff.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Mira opened up about the aim of the brand saying, "Fitness and wellness have been an integral part of our lives. It's not just fitness, but this project stands for movement and passion, which has connected with us. While it's his disciplined approach toward work, wellness has also been an integral part of my life and my business."

Mira also offered an insight about the brand's vision for India stating, "The idea to bring the brand to India was a conscious decision. We wanted to bring quality apparel for Indian consumers, making it accessible, as people previously had to travel abroad to buy the products. We are ready for the competition in the Indian market, and the entire focus remains on offering the right thing," she said. (ANI)

