Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bollywood stars have arrived in Jaipur ahead of the much-awaited silver jubilee celebration of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 in Rajasthan.

From Shahid Kapoor to Nora Fatehi, several B-Town celebs were spotted at the Jaipur International Airport on Friday as they made their way to Bollywood's biggest night celebration--the IIFA Awards 2025--at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on March 8 and 9.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Spares No Expense: Sajid Nadiadwala Brings 500 Dancers From Turkey for Epic Finale Song - Reports.

Shahid Kapoor donned a dapper look as he exited the airport. He wore a white t-shirt and a green cargo for the journey. He completed his outfit with a green jacket, a cap and black sunglasses.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor was surrounded by security officials and photographers while leaving the Jaipur airport.

Also Read | 'Sikandar': Hype for Salman Khan's Movie Reaches New Heights As Rajasthan Royals Uses Superstar's Voiceover for Sanju Samson in Fun Video - WATCH.

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is set to perform at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025, was also spotted at the Jaipur Airport. She wore a black, full-sleeved top and denim jeans for the journey. The actress complimented her dress with black sunglasses.

She greeted her fans as she left the airport.

The musician duo Sachin-Jigar posed for the fans as they left the Jaipur airport. Sachin was spotted in a black cargo and white shirt, while Jigar donned a similar but an opposite the sequence--a black t-shirt and white pants.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director-producer Karan Johar arrived at the Jaipur airport together, signifying their recent collaboration in Aashiqui 3. Kartik wore a black hoodie, while Karan opted for a cool beige hoodie and complemented it with blue denim jeans. Both donned black sunglasses as they posed for the photographs.

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. The event will also see legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)