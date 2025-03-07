Sikandar is undoubtedly the biggest film of the year, eagerly awaited by audiences. With its action-packed teaser, the film has set the perfect tone for its grand arrival this Eid. Mounted on a massive scale, the film brings together three giants of the entertainment industry - superstar Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss, - for the first time. However, the grandeur has now been taken to another level, as 500 dancers were called from Turkey for the last song of the film. ‘Sikandar’: A Salman Khan Film Has Evolved To Become a Festival in Its Own Right, Says Popular Trade Analyst.

A source close to development said, "For the final song of Sikandar, 500 highly skilled dancers from Turkey were specially flown in, bringing their exceptional talent and precision to create an unforgettable visual spectacle. This massive sequence, shot on an enormous scale, required meticulous planning and coordination. The dancers, known for their expertise in high-energy choreography, added a unique flair to the performance, making it one of the most ambitious and visually stunning segments of the film."

This speaks volumes about the grandeur of the film, known for producing films on a massive scale, Sajid Nadiadwala has always raised the bar with his spectacular productions, and Sikandar is no exception. The lavish sets, high-octane action, and larger-than-life visuals promise to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. While the recently released first song, "Zohra Jabeen," set the nation grooving, the final song—shot on such a massive scale—is sure to create even more magic. The excitement surrounding the film is only growing stronger with each new revelation. ‘Sikandar’: Hype for Salman Khan’s Movie Reaches New Heights As Rajasthan Royals Uses Superstar’s Voiceover for Sanju Samson in Fun Video – WATCH.

As Sikandar builds momentum, the curiosity and anticipation continue to skyrocket. Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen during Eid 2025 with Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be an explosive cinematic experience, with plenty more surprises still to come.

