Ever since the teaser release of the much anticipated 2025 film Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, fans and the audiences couldn’t keep calm. From the unbeatable music, to Salman Khan’s undeniable swag, everything has heightened the expectations for fans who are looking forward to the trailer of the film. ‘Sikandar’: A Salman Khan Film Has Evolved To Become a Festival in Its Own Right, Says Popular Trade Analyst.

And amidst the film's ongoing promotions, Rajasthan Royals took to their official social media handle to share a video that blends cricket with cinema in an exciting, quirky twist. The video features narration by Salman Khan, whose iconic voice and dialogue from Sikandar set the tone for the clip, offering fans a unique preview of the film's energy and style. ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Salman Khan’s Next Is Packed With Action & Dialoguebaazi Co-Starring Rashmika Mandanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Salman Khan’s unmatchable stardom and enduring popularity effortlessly goes beyond any box office metrics. His iconic status has been cemented by his unconditional popularity in masses. The forthcoming release of Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murgadoss during the festive occasion of Eid, has generated immense excitement amongst exhibitors and audiences alike.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)