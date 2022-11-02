New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Entrepreneur Aman Gupta has won hearts yet again with his recent Instagram post!

Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and renowned Shark Tank India judge, Aman Gupta, is one such person who has proved that hard work leads you to great places in life. In his case: Harvard University!

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Prachi's New Plan As Rhea Refuses To Take the DNA Test!.

Aman took to Instagram to announce that Harvard is doing a case study on his company. He wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee!"

He added, "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students."

Also Read | Pathaan: Did Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir Refer Shah Rukh Khan’s Character Back in War? This Viral Fan Theory Offers Exciting Link to YRF’s Spyverse (Watch Video).

He also recalled how he studies various case studies of the University in the past - "I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world."

Aman Gupta will be returning to Shark Tank India Season 2 as an investor.

Although Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season, the shark panel will have a new member.

Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal are all set to make a comeback along with Aman. Amit Jain will be joining the panel as a new shark this season.

In its second season, the program, which ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)