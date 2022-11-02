On Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Pathaan teaser is out and an interesting fan theory has surfaced online that connects this film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War. In a scene from the film, Hrithik's character Kabir mentions his buddy and dear friend who was in between Rahmani and him. Though Khalid believes he didn't survive but fans theory speculate that this is Pathaan that Kabir was talking about. Pathaan to hit theatres on January 25. Pathaan Teaser: Is That Salman Khan? Twitterati Think They Spotted ‘Tiger’ With Shah Rukh Khan in the Promo.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kabir thought #Pathaan died in the mission in reality he is ALIVE ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥 And now I am very much sure we will get to see @iHrithik in #Pathaan ✨✨#PathaanTeaserpic.twitter.com/45zBRKUPbP — Aman (@amanaggar) November 2, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).