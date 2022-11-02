Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya will soon witness a high voltage drama. As seen, Rhea and Aliya have been plotting and planning to separate Prachi and Ranbir. The show will now gear up for a brand new twist in the episodes ahead as Prachi will be taking a strong stand against the duo. Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea’s Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV’s Popular Drama.

Soon, Rhea will be forced to take a DNA test. When Rhea will refuse to do so, Prachi will announce that she will not get married until the time Rhea gets the test done. Aliya and have have been trying to avoid but with Prachi’s stance it will be interesting to see whether Rhea will be exposed or not.

On the other hand, Ranbir is excited and elated as Prachi is going to be the mother of his child. Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Ranbir Confesses His Feelings to Prachi (Watch Video).

Kumkum Bhagya features Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul and Tina Philip in the leading roles. The show airs on Zee TV at 9:00 pm from Monday to Friday. Keep reading LatestLY for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT space.

