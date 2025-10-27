The passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah has come as a shock to his family and industry friends. To honour his legacy and remember his contributions, Shah's family and friends organised a prayer meet in Mumbai on Monday to pay tribute to the late actor. Satish Shah Funeral: Ratna Pathak Shah Urges Fans to ‘Bid Him Farewell with a Smile and Love’ (Watch Video).

Shah, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances over decades, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

Shatrughan Sinha Pays His Final Respects at Satish Shah’s Prayer Meet in Mumbai

#ShatrughanSinha attends #SatishShah’s prayer meet to pay his heartfelt respects. 🙏 A moment of remembrance for the legendary actor.#MissMalini pic.twitter.com/ca5xsastiQ — MissMalini (@MissMalini) October 27, 2025

Johnny Lever Pays His Respects to Satish Shah at Emotional Prayer Meet in Mumbai

#JohnnyLever and his family attend Satish Shah’s prayer meet in Mumbai 🙏 💐 pic.twitter.com/psnNZZupU0 — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) October 27, 2025

The prayer meet for the late actor was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai. Several celebs, including Johnny Lever with his family, Paresh Ganatra, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan and his family, Rajesh Kumar, Divya Dutta, David Dhawan, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, among others, attended it.

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon also arrived to pay her last respects.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, veteran actor Raza Murad, were also among those who arrived to pay their last respects.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia, who shared a close bond with Satish Shah, posted an emotional note ahead of the prayer meet. "Our beloved Satish Shah. We gather to celebrate the life and creative spirit of a man whose work has touched hearts, inspired many minds, and brought beauty to the world of film," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Shah's funeral was held on Sunday and was attended by several of his co-stars and industry colleagues, including Naseeruddin Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

Poonam Dhillon, Farah Khan, Prahlad Kakkar, Suresh Oberoi, Swaroop Sampat, Dilip Tahil, Prasoon Joshi, Sharad Saxena, and Tej Sapru were among others who attended Satish Shah's funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condoled the passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah and said the late actor will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. In an X post, PM Modi said Satish Shah's "effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team also paid a heartfelt tribute to their late co-star.

After an emotional goodbye to their co-star Satish Shah, Jamnadas Majethia, on behalf of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast, paid tribute to the actor by calling themselves the actor's forever "extended family."

While talking to ANI, Jamnadas Majethia said earlier,"Satish ji was a very good artist. He was a good person and a wizard who possessed knowledge about everything."

The cast of the popular sitcom remembered the actor and urged fans to celebrate his legacy.

"Satish Ji was a person who should be celebrated. We (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast) have always been like a family to him and will remain so in the future. It is our tribute to him," added Jamnadas Majethia.

Condolences and heartfelt tributes continue to pour in for the late Satish Shah since he passed away on Saturday. While his family, friends, and colleagues from the industry remained in solidarity at his cremation, the Bollywood fraternity has also offered their homage to Shah.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined the line of tributes as he shared an emotional message.

"Another day another work another quiet. Another of us passes away..Satish Shah, a young talent, has left us at a very young age.. And the stars they favour not.. to us all.. And these times of the grim.. it bodes not well to express in normalcy.. foreboding us in all at each moment.. It is in the ease to abide by that age old wordage.. but the show must go on .. and so it does as does life," Big B wrote in a blog post.

He further continued, "Each day an express of an alternate.. or wherever the 'show' must guide us to... hence.. even in distress and glumness despondency, the face of normalcy and the act of work, persists.. but no.. improper to pursue normalcy."

Actor Salman Khan also paid his tributes by sharing a picture on X from a scene they shared together and captioned the post, "Known u since I was 15... life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji..."

Sushmita Sen, who worked with Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you for gracing our lives!! Rest in peace Sir, Satish Shah."

Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar also expressed their sorrow and paid tributes.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1, had a career spanning over four decades.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry.

His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai continues to remain one of Indian television's most iconic characters, remembered for his wit, warmth, and unmatched comic brilliance.