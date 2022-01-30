Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is popular for her quirky personality, and would be the one to discuss with Salman Khan his co-star Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal, on the season finale episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Apart from working together in several films such as 'Partner', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' and the upcoming 'Tiger 3', Salman and Katrina share a close bond. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past.

Colors TV shared the promo clip from the upcoming episode on their official Instagram handle, in which Shehnaaz, who is often called Punjab's Katrina Kaif, quipped about the 'Sooryavanshi' star becoming Punjab's Katrina Kaif after her marriage.

She says, "Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai."

Salman smiles and agrees with her to which she replies, "sir aap khush raho baas" and immediately adds "sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi."

Shehnaaz then says, "but single zyada acche lagte ho."

To this, he surpises her by saying, "Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga." Shehnaaz then asks him whether he is committed and leaves Salman speechless and smiling.

In the season finale, Shehnaaz will be dedicating a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was when she and Sidharth, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend, had come as guests.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The second-part episode of the 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale will air on January 30 from 8 pm onwards on Colors TV. (ANI)

