Baby Driver actress Eiza González celebrates her birthday on January 30. The Mexican beauty who's also a trained singer has another big quality to register under her name. Eiza is a red carpet stunner who likes dropping some major style bombs on us. Her fashion shenanigans have always swooned us enough and her terrific choices have all been admirable and delightful all at once. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Eiza has the ability to nail some of the sexiest designs and she does it as easily as one, two, three! Eiza Gonzalez to Lead Jennifer Fox's Thriller Film 'Wolf Country'.

Eiza González's red carpet moments have always been cherishable. There's never a dull phase in her wardrobe and it's always peppy, fun and chic enough. On days when she isn't shooting for her professional commitments, Eiza manages to make headlines courtesy of her sartorial games. Her style file is not everyone's cup of tea and not everyone can pull off these designs as well as hers. From wearing solid colours to printed dresses, she experiments with her style but the end result is always fascinating. Don't believe us? Check out these stunning red carpet moments that will definitely echo our sentiments. Timothée Chalamet Sparks Dating Rumours With Eiza Gonzalez After Pictures of the Duo Kissing in Mexico Go Viral! (View Pics).

Keeping It Chic For Met Gala

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That Looks Like an Indian Silhouette

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Sheer and Classy

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This is So HOT!

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jeans Never Looked So Hot Before

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her Own Version of LBD

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Is the Colour Of the Season

Eiza González (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Eiza González!

