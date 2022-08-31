Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill sizzled in a chic white sari as she appeared on the Filmfare awards red carpet.

Shehnaaz wore a sheer embroidered Manish Malhotra saree as she posed for pictures.

For makeup, Shehnaaz stuck with a nude palette and her neatly, sleek hair complimented the look.

Shehnaaz kept the accessories to a bare minimum by sticking to just a pair of chunky earrings and an embellished bag.

Shehnaaz shared her photos on Instagram and wrote, "Dolled up for the black lady #Filmfare," accompanied by credits to her team and the designer for putting together the whole look.

Talking about the award function, the event was held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

Many celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Maliaka Arora, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Taapsee Pannu among many others were present at the award function.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his cricket drama '83' at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (female) award for 'Mimi'.Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the "black lady" on Tuesday night.

Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' bagged the Best film award.

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in John Abraham's next film '100%'. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

