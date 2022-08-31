Banni Chow Home Delivery has an exciting drama going on in the show. While Yuvaan is mentally unstable, Banni is now married to him. Yuvaan has time and again revealed personal details about their marriage and Banni has been acting patiently with him. She has been taking help from Yuvan’s father too to explain to him. Banni Chow Home Delivery Spoiler Update: Banni Finds Out Manini’s Evil Motives Against Yuvaan!

Banni struggles to balance her husband and her business and the Rathods don't make it easy for her. Yuvaan also has a fit of rage and he feels that his mother is not happy with him and that is when Yuvan’s father explains to him and convinces him that his mother is happy and loves him a lot. Now in the upcoming sequence, there will be a Janmashtami special episode. Banni Chow Home Delivery Spoiler Update: Wedding Preparations Begin As Banni Finally Agrees To Marry Yuvan!

Banni already has a doubt about Manini’s intentions. Yuvan and Manini will be seen performing the Kishan-Yashoda dance and Banni realizes that Yuvan believes that his mother now resides in her when Yuvan tells everyone that my mother has come inside Manini. Manini says it's a figment of his imagination that she's allowing as she doesn't want him to be hurt. Banni confronts Manini about what she has learned, and Manini admits it and challenges her. Furthermore, Banni decides she has to find proof to prove this to Yuvan!

